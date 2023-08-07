Dow jumps more than 400, S&P 500 and Nasdaq snap 4-day losing streaks as stocks rebound

(CNBC) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Monday as investors kicked off a week with more corporate earnings and key inflation readings.

The blue-chip average added 407.51 points, or 1.16%, to close at 35,473.13. It was the best day since June 15 for the Dow. The 30-stock index was helped by Amgen’s nearly 4% rally.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.9% to close at 4,518.44. The Nasdaq Composite rose just 0.61% to 13,994.40, with gains restricted by a nearly 1% slide in Tesla following news of CFO Zach Kirkhorn stepping down.

