Dow sheds more than 150 as Moody's bank downgrade rekindles market selloff

'It's not optional to have good credit ratings, because they need faith'

WND News Services
Published August 8, 2023 at 4:09pm
(CNBC) -- Stocks retreated Tuesday as an August selloff was reignited by a downgrade of the banking sector by credit rating agency Moody's.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 158 points, or about 0.5%, led by a decline in Goldman Sachs. At session lows, the index dropped more than 450 points.

The S&P 500
dipped 0.4%, bringing the broad index's month-to-date loss to 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 0.8%, putting it down more than 3% month to date. Tuesday was the fifth negative day out of six sessions for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







