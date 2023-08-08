Dow sheds more than 150 as Moody's bank downgrade rekindles market selloff

(CNBC) -- Stocks retreated Tuesday as an August selloff was reignited by a downgrade of the banking sector by credit rating agency Moody's.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 158 points, or about 0.5%, led by a decline in Goldman Sachs. At session lows, the index dropped more than 450 points.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The S&P 500

dipped 0.4%, bringing the broad index's month-to-date loss to 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 0.8%, putting it down more than 3% month to date. Tuesday was the fifth negative day out of six sessions for both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

TRENDING: Financial titans now leaving green investing ideology behind

Read the full story ›