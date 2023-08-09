A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyON WALL STREET
Dow sheds nearly 200, Nasdaq drops 1% as August slide resumes ahead of inflation report

'The Fed is at a bit of a crossroads'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2023 at 4:09pm
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 inched lower Wednesday as Wall Street awaited fresh inflation data coming later in the week.

The broad index shed 0.7% after dropping as much as 0.9% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 190 points, or 0.5%, after tumbling more than 250 points earlier in the session. The Nasdaq Composite slipped roughly 1.2% after falling 1.3% at session lows.

Penn Entertainment jumped 9% after the casino company said it’s launching an online sportsbook with ESPN, called ESPN Bet, this fall. Roblox tumbled close to 22% after missing Wall Street expectations for its second quarter.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
