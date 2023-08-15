Dow slides more than 300 points, breaking a 3-day win streak, as bank names tumble

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Tuesday as concern over the state of the global economy — China in particular — and a decline in U.S. banks combined to pressure Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 344 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both pulled back by 1.1%.

Financial stocks in the U.S. weakened Tuesday. Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America were lower by more than 2% after after Fitch warned it may have to downgrade credit rating dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase. Last week, Moody’s lowered its rating on 10 U.S. banks while putting other big institutions on a watchlist for potential downgrades.

