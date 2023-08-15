A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow slides more than 300 points, breaking a 3-day win streak, as bank names tumble

Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America lower by more than 2%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 15, 2023 at 4:13pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(Image by Mediamodifier from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell Tuesday as concern over the state of the global economy — China in particular — and a decline in U.S. banks combined to pressure Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 344 points, or 1%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both pulled back by 1.1%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Financial stocks in the U.S. weakened Tuesday. Shares of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America were lower by more than 2% after after Fitch warned it may have to downgrade credit rating dozens of banks, including JPMorgan Chase. Last week, Moody’s lowered its rating on 10 U.S. banks while putting other big institutions on a watchlist for potential downgrades.

TRENDING: Historic tax relief adopted, but spending still too high

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Radical shift': George Soros foundation scaling back in Europe amid major shakeup
Dow slides more than 300 points, breaking a 3-day win streak, as bank names tumble
YouTube goes full Big Brother: 'Ramping up' censorship of 'medical misinformation'
8 Dems who have declared states of emergency over border crisis
'Sounds rigged to me!' Trump and 2024 candidates react to newest indictment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×