CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
What drove 'white flight'

Daniel Kennelly talks to Jack Cashill about his latest book, 'Untenable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2023 at 6:55pm
(CITY JOURNAL) -- Jack Cashill is a documentary producer, media consultant, and author, most recently, of "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America’s Cities." He spoke with City Journal associate editor Daniel Kennelly.

Your book challenges the conventional “white flight” narrative. In brief, what were whites fleeing, if not black Americans moving into their neighborhoods?

I got the book’s title from a childhood friend, the last guy to leave our block. When I asked him why he left, he said, after a moment’s reflection, the neighborhood had become untenable. When I asked what “untenable” meant. He said, “When your widowed mother gets mugged for the second time, that’s untenable. When your home gets invaded for the second time, that’s untenable, too.”

Newark had become untenable for people of all races. Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mother, writes “Our home no longer resembled the safe haven we had envisioned for our children. After the riots, John [Houston] and I started thinking about leaving Newark.” Three years later, they left.

