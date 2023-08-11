A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at event

Murder happened just days before election

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2023 at 8:14am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Fernando Villavicencio, moments before he was shot (video screenshot)

Fernando Villavicencio, moments before he was shot (video screenshot)

(OANN) – Fernando Villavicencio, one of Ecuador’s presidential candidates, was assassinated at a campaign event just days before the election.

On Wednesday, Villavicencio, 59, was reportedly shot three times in the head while leaving a campaign rally at a school in Quito, the capital of Ecuador. The election was just 11 days away.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Guillermo Lasso, the president of Ecuador, promised the murder would not go unpunished, adding that “organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law will fall on them.” Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency, an immediate nationwide deployment of armed forces, and three days of national mourning.

TRENDING: Bold new plan in Congress to give Trump immunity from Jack Smith's cases against him

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at event
Credit card debt among Americans hits $1 trillion
WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Episode 15: Interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
Dems hate Rio Grande border barrier because it WORKS
Local history lovers revive Patrick Henry's legacy in his home county's school library
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×