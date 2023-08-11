Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at event

(OANN) – Fernando Villavicencio, one of Ecuador’s presidential candidates, was assassinated at a campaign event just days before the election.

On Wednesday, Villavicencio, 59, was reportedly shot three times in the head while leaving a campaign rally at a school in Quito, the capital of Ecuador. The election was just 11 days away.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Guillermo Lasso, the president of Ecuador, promised the murder would not go unpunished, adding that “organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law will fall on them.” Lasso declared a 60-day state of emergency, an immediate nationwide deployment of armed forces, and three days of national mourning.

TRENDING: Bold new plan in Congress to give Trump immunity from Jack Smith's cases against him

Read the full story ›