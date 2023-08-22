A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Elon Musk's top censorship guy at 'X' is a 'flaming liberal': Report

'We all held high hopes for Twitter'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:03pm
Twitter's headquarters rebranded as 'X' on Monday morning, July 24, 2023. (Courtesy Elon Musk)

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, now called "X", he made multiple changes that many saw as supporting free speech and cutting down on that famed social media censorship targeting Christians, Republicans and conservatives that has been an industry standard.

Now a report charges that the company has taken a step backward.

The report in Revolver points out that "censorship" promoter Aaron Rodericks now is heading up the company's "censorship" program.

As of today, is Twitter a bastion of free speech as promised by Elon Musk?

Mike Benz, of the Foundation for Freedom Online, expressed his concern about the development.

"We all held high hopes for Twitter when Elon Musk stepped in and purchased the platform. While his intentions seemed good, with his heart was in the right place, he’s quickly discovering that America may not be as free as he thought she was," Revolver reported.

"When it comes down to it, the shots aren’t being called by the Constitution, but by woke companies like Apple, Amazon, and Chase. Sadly, that’s why Twitter isn’t turning into the bastion of free speech we had hoped for, thanks to the crew who’s taking over the helm. And one of the biggest standouts is Aaron Rodericks, a flaming liberal who’s now heading up 'censorship.'"

The report charged that his past posts "reveal that he despises everything that genuine free speech stands for. What’s truly concerning is that this 'double-agent' persona may enable him to continue this tactic for an extended period. It seems that conservatives are being lulled into a false sense of freedom, and that’s concerning."

Commentator Glenn Greenwald noted that the problem likely rests with Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, who is involved in installing "the old censorship regime," insisting that the company deamplify and repress "lawful but awful" speech and cut out "unhealthy" speech.

