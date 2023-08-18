I'm embarrassed by our president – again

I admit, I don't agree with Joseph Biden's politics. There is no way I would vote for him for any political office, much less president. But now I realize that I do not agree with him as a human being, and there is NO WAY he needs (or should) be in a position of power representing our country. He is an embarrassment.

Where is he as I prepare for this weekend in Northern California where I live? He is either on his way to – or is already here – at Lake Tahoe, in Northern California, for a scheduled one-week stay. Another vacation for the "hardworking" man who is the U.S. president.

He just returned from another respite at his beach home in Delaware. Gee, being president must be hard work. I read that this man has taken more vacations than any other president in history. Consider that when you realize that we taxpayers are footing the bill for this charade.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In the midst of these two Biden vacations is the real horror on the island of Maui in Hawaii. Remember, Hawaii IS a state. Flames roared across the beautiful island, killing unknown thousands of people and animals and destroying Lahaina, an entire historic town, along with uncounted businesses and homes. Even at this point, it is considered the deadliest such fire in this country in more than a hundred years!

TRENDING: Movie star absolutely torches Hollywood, urges Americans to boycott films

Current estimates are that 111 people have been killed by the flames, but that number is certain to increase as the investigations and searches continue. Teams of cadaver dogs have been brought in to help the search, and survivors are asked for DNA samples to help identify any remains discovered.

At this point, we don't know what caused the conflagration, and there is growing political discontent concerning that. It appears that there will be legal battles in the future concerning that aspect of the disaster.

But for me, the reaction of the president to what has happened is a crime in itself. During one of Biden's contacts with reporters while he was in Delaware, his response to a reporter who asked if he was considering a trip to Maui to see the fire horror, was: "We're looking at it."

Gee, that's consoling. He's "looking at it." What does that mean? What warmth and concern for the losses.

Another reporter asked Biden a similar question, as he was on the beach in Delaware. His response: "No comment."

It also reported that when talking to another reporter about the situation, he seemed not to remember the name of the island and referred to it only as "the one where you see on television all of the time."

That should give no comfort to Americans who assume their president is kept up to date on what is happening in his country from national security people. Now they know that he gets his information (or lack of it) from television.

God help us.

Biden has said that people on Maui will get $700 each from the government – as though that will make up for those who have lost everything tangible as well as family and friends to the flames.

It's reported that there is a request for funds from the federal disaster relief fund, but at this point there are no details as to how and when that would take place.

Do we know what Biden will do about Maui while he's on vacation in Tahoe? No, we do not. It is a wonderful place to vacation and the weather is fine, but there is tragedy on Maui.

Do we know when he will be going to the island? Reports are that he and his wife are planning to go to on Monday, but there are no details as to how and when and what he plans to do when they get there.

I guess he missed that TV program.

Do I sound cynical? Probably, and I am. I am also furious that this man represents my country so poorly.

This is a man who flaunts his supposed dedication to Roman Catholicism. What a sham and what an insult to Catholics who practice their religion as it has been taught for centuries.

I wonder what he thinks of the souls lost to the flames, and how he prays for them? Or does he? He certainly hasn't mentioned God after this tragedy. I wonder why? Perhaps he is just waiting for the appropriate time to get some news headlines for his statement. If that's the case, I'm waiting – and waiting – and waiting. What I am not doing is holding my breath.

Follow Barbara Simpson on Facebook.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!