'Establishment stooge' Michelle predicted to be next president

A columnist in the Telegraph is predicting that "establishment stooge" Michelle Obama could be the next president.

"A source says that in conversation with a foreign politician, it emerged that their government assumes Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in 2024. Joe will pull out before the first primaries; it will be too late for a grassroots candidate to enter the fray; an establishment stooge will be crowned at the convention. And the name of that lucky winner? Michelle Obama," explained columnist Tim Stanley.

He explained he's heard from U.K. sources that when governments engage with Joe Biden "they feel they are dealing with the face of an administration but not always the person in charge."

He said Biden already is unpopular, is "aging before our very eyes," and doubts about him are growing. Further, he said, "The charmless Kamala Harris is one of those deeply average people who, unaware that her limited knowledge isn’t the sum of human understanding, talks to everyone as if they were simpletons. Her latest pearl was to inform an audience that 'community banks are in the community' – a revelation to those who thought they were in the Grand Canyon."

He said the expected race between Biden and President Donald Trump is between "two unpopular nominees" and it would be the "decent thing" for Biden to step away.

He said the challenges come in the deadlines for candidate filings, such as a primary deadline in Nevada coming in October.

The columnist explained a "coup" to replace Biden with the next Obama available, "far from being revolutionary, would reinforce the line of political continuity that stretches from 2008-2024, with only Trump’s election as a temporary aberration (Michelle has revealed that his amusing inauguration caused her to 'sob uncontrollably')."

He said, "Mrs Obama has always polled well. She has published two best-selling books of biography and womanly wisdom. She has served in the White House. She is known by everyone but, unlike Trump, has retained some of the enigma of privacy. She has denied that she has any intention of running for the presidency, but that’s usually a sure-fire sign that someone is interested."

The concept of a candidacy by Michelle Obama also has been explored in Joel Gilbert's "Michelle Obama 2024: Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power."

He explains Michelle Obama has been preparing a presidential run since 2016 "by following the same formula as Barack did before her. This includes writing an autobiography, giving the keynote speech at the Democrat National Convention, and heading up a voter registration organization."

