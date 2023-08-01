'Every electric car you buy will fund' top enemy of U.S.

A new report is warning that Joe Biden's demand that huge numbers of Americans be forced to buy electric vehicles, instead of gas-powered cars, will benefit al-Qaida.

It's because al-Qaida, through the Taliban, controls huge lithium resources in Afghanistan.

Al-Qaida is best known in America for its organization of the 9/11 terror attacks and the execution of thousands of innocent people. The Taliban repeatedly has celebrated the attack.

When Joe Biden abruptly pulled American troops out of Afghanistan early in his term, the Taliban took over the entire nation within days.



Biden's move left billions of dollars worth of American war machinery in the hands of the Taliban, as well as hundreds of innocent Americans.

Now a report at JihadWatch explains, "Every electric car you buy will fund al-Qaida."

The Taliban, in fact, has confirmed that "five countries are interested in investing in the lithium mining sector in Afghanistan’s Nuristan province," the report said.

And a Chinese company has already put down a $10 billion bid.

Shahabuddin Delawar, of the Taliban, boasted, "We have 2.5 million tons in Nurestan alone. Extract it, and Afghanistan can be one of the richest countries in the world."

The report noted that "in charge of an estimated $50 billion worth of lithium" would be Hafiz Muhammad Agha Hakeem, the governor of the Nuristan province.

He recently made an appearance on a U.N. Security Council list of Taliban governors who were affiliated with al-Qaida.

"The Islamic terrorist group had a stronger foothold in the area than almost any other part of Afghanistan. When al-Qaida had been driven out of the rest of Afghanistan, it stayed on and went on fighting and killing Americans in Nuristan."

The report warned the lithium will be mined by Chinese companies, benefiting al-Qaida, and then resold to the U.S. for the Biden "green energy" ideology.

The report said, "'Renewables' depend on non-renewable lithium mined ruthlessly by China wherever they can. The United States could mine its own lithium, much like we could drill for our own oil and gas, but the Biden administration puts roadblocks in the way of our energy independence. Climate Envoy John Kerry insists that we’re better off buying Chinese solar panels made by slave labor than to mine, drill and become independent of Beijing and, now the Taliban and al-Qaida."

The report said, "From the Saudis and the Qataris, Islamic terrorism has always been funded by American energy needs. The downward shift to unreliable 'green energy' has changed nothing except that we may cut out the middle men in their desert skyscrapers and fund al-Qaida directly."

