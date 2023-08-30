Ex-trainer exposes diversity cult: LAST thing they want is 'racism to go away'

A former corporate trainer in "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion," or DEI, says the industry must perpetuate racism and see it "where it doesn't exist" because that is the sole basis for its highly lucrative business.

"Think about it: If you're making all that money off of racism, the last think you want is for racism to go away. You're going to perpetuate it. You're going to see it where it isn't," Erec Smith said as a guest Tuesday on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Smith said the single dominant thought that dominates DEI training is that "any problem a black person has – any problem – is because of racism."

TRENDING: 'Risky proposition': Homeowners skipping out on insurance as premiums skyrocket

Fox describes Smith co-founder of "Free Black Thought," a nonprofit dedicated to unpacking diversity of thought within the Black community." The Free Black Thought site states: "Black thought varies as widely as black individuals."

Watters introduced his interview with Smith by playing clips of DEI videos from three mega-corporations: Coca-Cola Co., Apple and Amazon.

"Companies pay diversity consultants big money to 'train' their employees," Watters said, making air quotes with his fingers around the word train. "And then they check a little box in their annual report: my company's not racist, please buy our product."

"But it's a shakedown," he said, noting that DEI is a $3.5 billion industry.

Do the so-called diversity champions actually want racism to flourish in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

'Racism is everywhere'

Smith told Watters: "The major tenet of critical social justice pedagogy is: Don't ask if racism happened, ask how it manifested in this situation. Which is to say: there's racism everywhere."

"And you know the saying, if you're a hammer, then everything's a nail. Well, if you're a critical social justice activist, everything's racist," he said.

Smith said when he was a diversity officer, he "realized how useless it was," noting you cannot compel people to think a certain way –"you can't be a thought police." Moreover, he said, "I was always preaching to the choir. It wasn't working."

Fox News reports, "Smith's remarks come as some experts have questioned the legality of the DEI policies moving forward following the Supreme Court's decision to rule against affirmative action back in June. ... The Supreme Court said in a 6-3 decision that colleges and universities could not include race considerations in their admissions process, effectively outlawing what's known as affirmative action and upending previous legal precedent that allowed it."

FBT's @Rhetors_of_York discusses the utter uselessness and detrimental nature of most DEI trainings on @JesseBWatters Primetime. "What we have to do is start pushing back!"https://t.co/zrgTywVye4 — Free Black Thought (@FreeBlckThought) August 29, 2023

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court striking down affirmative action, white and Asian employees who say they have been discriminated against have been emboldened to pursue legal action against corporations that justify their de facto racist policies using "diversity" ideology (i.e., hiring, promoting and firing not based on merit but rather skin color, gender or ethnicity).

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Fox News champions 'diversity'

Ironically, Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, champions the same "Diversity & Inclusion" culture that Watters rails against (although he, like most conservatives, says he has no problem with diversity itself). In the last couple of years, Fox News has begun to run special "Pride Month" segments during June, usually featuring openly homosexual reporters and producers doing one-sided puff pieces on famous gay people and LGBT issues – all playing into that aspect of the DEI formula.

And in late May, Fox's mid-day host and star Harris Faulkner outraged conservatives by implying that the network has no choice but to embrace leftist DEI polices due to government diversity mandates in New York, where Fox is based: “Many states are mandating [DEI] now. Here at Fox, other corporations, there will be things they’re gonna have to change because the state of New York requires it.”

BREAKING: Harris Faulkner says Fox News will “have to” incorporate the woke Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda going forward. RIP Fox News. You really know how to lose your entire audience. “Many states are mandating [DEI] now. Here at Fox, other corporations, there will be… pic.twitter.com/5lQTXYTqAV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 31, 2023

A Fox Corp. page on "Diversity & Inclusion: Building A Diverse And Inclusive FOX" states: "The stories we tell reflect the rich complexity of our world, and we continue to seek out new voices both in front of and behind the camera. Programs are designed to nurture writers and directors who have diverse voices, backgrounds and life experiences, while creating a strong pipeline of diverse talent for the company’s productions across all media types and platforms."

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, 'We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!