|
Experts plead with parents to stop cracking eggs on their toddlers' heads. No, really.

Kids' emotional reactions shouldn't be used as viral fodder

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 25, 2023 at 11:52am
(UPWORTHY) – There are plenty of viral videos involving children that are perfectly harmless. Kids are naturally hilarious, and it's not unusual for parents to capture their wee ones saying or doing something adorably funny.

The "egg crack challenge" involves parents cooking with their little ones—almost always a fun activity for kids – but when it comes time to break open an egg, the parent unexpectedly cracks it on the child's head instead of the side of the bowl. The child's stunned/confused/nervous reactions sometimes result in crying, sometimes laughter, and the unpredictable nature of it is what seems to be entertaining people.

But it's not a harmless "prank" – not when it's done to a small child who doesn't understand what's happening.

Read the full story ›

