FaithGLOBAL INSECURITY
Faith-based global security ministry helped free kidnapped American nurse, daughter in Haiti

'Throughout this ordeal, God demonstrated His loving kindness'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2023 at 5:32pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Concilium Inc., a faith-based global security company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, worked with the U.S. State Department and other American law enforcement officials to secure the release of New Hampshire nurse Alix Dorsainvil and her daughter, both of whom were kidnapped from the campus of Christian education ministry, El Roi Haiti, on July 27 near Port-au-Prince, Haiti, the ministry said.

“Throughout this ordeal, God demonstrated His loving kindness through both private and public sector partners and resources who helped us navigate this crisis. Concilium Inc., a faith-based global security ministry, provided crisis consultants whose critical guidance and support led us each step through the recovery process,” El Roi Haiti said in a statement Thursday.

“God also sent us key U.S. law enforcement and State Department representatives who worked tirelessly behind the scenes in support of Alix and her family. Through these partners and resources, the Lord proved Himself to be holy, faithful, present, just, merciful, all-knowing, loving, good, and glorious.”

