'Fake ass a snake': Obama's brother in fierce attack on 'traitor' Barack

In the wake of his recent accusations that Barack Obama is homosexual, Malik Obama, the ex-president's brother, is launching a fresh attack, calling Barack "Fake ass a snake" and a "traitor," also suggesting the recent catastrophic fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui may have been intentionally set to pave the way for a buyout of all property owners.

Sunday evening, Malik tweeted a photo of himself with Barack, noting: "Me and Fake ass a snake (President Barack Obama) when he was a nobody."

He later added, "Before he became a SNOB."

Me and Fake ass a snake (President Barack Obama) when he was a nobody. pic.twitter.com/ZQC8UeJ3zJ — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 13, 2023

Malik wrote many follow-up comments about Barack, including:

"That guy thinks he's GOD."

"Fake ass a snake is a TRAITOR!"

"Power totally corrupted him. NERO."

Additionally, Malik tweeted a photo of himself sporting a red baseball cap emblazoned with the simple message, "F Biden."

His further disdain for Joe Biden was evinced in his comments such as, "Cast your vote for President Trump!"

A Twitter reader asked Malik about speculation the former first lady would jump into the 2024 : "Do you think Michelle (Obama) will run for president?"

"If she does I'll campaign against her," was Malik's response.

One Twitter commenter noted: "If Trump's family supported a different candidate, you'd never hear the end of it. Yet Malik Obama supports Trump, and you don't hear a word."

Malik Obama also retweeted online speculation about the devastating fires in Maui, saying: "I [k]new something was up considering the silence of FAKE ass a snake (President Obama)."

I new something was up considering the silence of FAKE ass a snake (President Obama)https://t.co/U0lSnYo1Qw — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 12, 2023

A week ago, WND reported on Malik Obama's assertion that Barack Obama is homosexual.

"This guy must be gay," he tweeted, referring to Barack's public support for keeping pornographic books in libraries.

On Sunday, it emerged that Barack Obama wrote in a letter to his ex-girlfriend, saying over 40 years ago that he "make[s] love to men daily, but in the imagination," according to the New York Post.

"In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life," Obama wrote to Alex McNear, according to the Post. "You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination."

"My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency,” Barack's letter says.

Malik Obama was apparently bolstered by the revelation, as he retweeted the article with the caption, "Interesting."

Malik also shared a classic message President Trump had tweeted about Barack Obama back in March 2012:

"When I was 18, people called me Donald Trump. When he was 18, @BarackObama was Barry Soweto. Weird."

When I was 18, people called me Donald Trump. When he was 18, @BarackObama was Barry Soweto. Weird. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2012

