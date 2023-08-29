The Feast of Trumpets is coming – footsteps of Messiah near

I was raised in a heavily Jewish town with a synagogue every few blocks.

We all knew what Rosh Hashanah was. Half the kids in school took the day off. It was the Jewish New Year. Right? Not so much. The Jewish feast was started by men back in Babylon.

This is the day of the Feast of Trumpets. Few Jews know a thing about it – and neither do Christians.

That's odd because this is the date most associated with the Messiah's return.

Jesus says this in Matthew 24:30 and 31: "And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other."

And, since it's the Feast of Trumpets, there's the ram's horn, the shofar, the Hebrew word for trumpet. The blowing of the shofar signifies the beginning of the 10 days of repentance leading up to Yom Kippur or Day of Atonement, the holiest date on the Hebrew calendar.

But if that's not enough, later in Matthew 24:36 and 37, he adds: "But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only. But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be."

Why don't they know the day and the hour? Because this is the one feast that has an anomaly, a forgotten feast of the Jews and one that is completely a mystery to Christians.

Think about the Messiah's relationship to the Jews when you read this next verse in Zechariah 12:10 about when He returns: "And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn."

Who does that resemble? Jesus. The people are waiting for their Messiah. He's coming to save his people. Yet they start their greatest hour of mourning.

Why are they confused? Because it's the time of starting the traditional 10 days of mourning. And why are Christians caught unawares? Because they are not expecting Him because they don't know their Scriptures.

These are God's appointed holy days for all his people. They are called in the Bible "the Feasts of the Lord." They haven't been forgotten by God. They weren't forgotten or forsaken by Jesus, who observed them all. They weren't forgotten by His apostles, who observed them all. They were forsaken only by those who chose to separate the "church" from the practices of the Hebrews – divorcing followers of the Hebrew Messiah from their Hebrew and biblical roots.

How do I know this?

Because these holy days will be observed, again, in the Kingdom Jesus-Yeshua institutes upon His return to earth. It is prophesied just as surely as His return is prophesied.

In fact, the Hebrew calendar is a foreshadowing of redemption, with Passover, the Feast of Unleavened Bread and the Feast of First Fruits in the spring, followed by Shavout, which Christians call Pentecost, 50 days later. In the fall come the Trumpets, the Day of Atonement and Tabernacles. They all have significance and meaning with regard to the life, death, resurrection and return of Lord Jesus.

It's just that most Christians haven't been taught these things. They don't know what they don't know. They've been robbed of their own Hebrew roots – even their Christian roots! But one thing is undeniable: Christians still worship a Jewish Messiah. That's what our faith is all about. And, someday soon, a Jew is going to rule the world. Then it will all be clear, once again.

How will He return?

Let's look at what the Bible says in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17: "For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord."

That "trump" or trumpet could very well be on the Feast of Trumpets, one of these years. That would be the most likely time.

Then there would likely be 10 days of awe, leading up to the Day of Atonement, followed by Sukkot, when we truly tabernacle with Him.

Is it beginning to make sense? It's extremely rich and meaningful and will make your faith come alive if you take the time to study the Hebrew calendar and these Feasts of the Lord. They weren't just for yesterday. They are for today and tomorrow. They're not just Jewish traditions. They are God's appointed times for all His children.

If you're one of His children, or seek to be, take the time to learn about these holy days this year.

The Feast of Trumpets begins in this year on Sept. 16. You can read about all the His eternal appointed times in Leviticus 23.

