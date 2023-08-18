Feds see massive 33 percent spike in illegal immigration at southern border

Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered a surge in migrants at the southern border in July after the Biden administration claimed success in the implementation of new policies and programs, according to federal data released Friday.

CBP recorded 183,503 migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in July, according to the data. The Biden administration has touted the creation of new legal pathways for migrants to get to the U.S. following the expiration of the Title 42 expulsion order in May as the reason CBP migrant encounters dropped from 206,701 in May to 144,566 in June.

One of the trademarks of the Biden administration plan has been CBP One, a phone application allowing migrants to book entry appointments at several ports along the southern border. CBP processed more than 44,700 migrants through the phone app, which is up from roughly 38,000 in June.

Meanwhile, illegal immigration increased roughly 33% between June, when there were 99,539 illegal encounters, and July, when there were 132,652 such encounters, according to the CBP data.

After being told that Mayorkas won’t answer questions from the press at a PRESS conference, I had to go rogue once again @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/mOmGi2lHQ7 — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) August 17, 2023

“We remain vigilant and continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those individuals who do not use lawful pathways or processes, knowing that smugglers continue to use disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals,” Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the CBP Commissioner, said in a statement Friday.

“Every day, the men and women of CBP are rescuing and rendering aid to individuals sent into harm’s way by callous smugglers, while at the same time, increasing seizures of dangerous drugs, and processing high volumes of summer travelers,” Miller added.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

