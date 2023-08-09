A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Feeling helpless!' Mom's rant about unattainable American dream goes viral

'Because the world has f*****g changed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 9, 2023 at 7:23pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jessica McCabe (Video screenshot)

Jessica McCabe (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- An Alabama mother of two adult children went viral after sharing her frustrations with the financial realities that face her millennial and Gen Z children.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Jessica McCabe joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday to defend her concerns after receiving backlash from some online.

TRENDING: The Biden pardon that can spare America

"It's not 1988 anymore," she said. "We have to, as parents, realize that the economy has changed. I understand inflation, prices always go up. But I think that lately the wages are not keeping up with how big the inflation has gotten. And we have to listen to our children."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Feeling helpless!' Mom's rant about unattainable American dream goes viral
Media run cover for genocidal chant in South Africa
Man killed during FBI raid in connection with threats against Biden
Federal judge: Hawaii can't ban guns on beaches
'Christian' minister boasts: I felt 'God's presence' during my two abortions
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×