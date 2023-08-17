A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Feminist medical school prof says trans kids identifying as 'minotaurs' are part of 'gender revolution'

Mythical beast has body of a man, the head of a bull

Published August 17, 2023 at 5:02pm
Published August 17, 2023 at 5:02pm
(FOX NEWS) – A California hospital executive and professor claimed children can identify as a mythology-inspired creature and claimed that this category of children love mermaids, according to a presentation reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Diane Ehrensaft, a self-identified "feminist" who supports a "gender revolution," is the director of mental health and chief psychologist at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital gender development center. She is also a professor at UCSF School of Medicine. The developmental and clinical psychologist specializes in pediatric "gender-affirmative care for transgender and gender-expansive patients."

Her biography paged reflected that Ehrensaft focuses her research on how genders before puberty develop as well as the mental health effects of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which are part of chemical sex changes, on children.

Read the full story ›

