Is this the 'Final Battle'?

As a Christian journalist for half a century, I have tried to steer clear of sensationalism. So when Trump says, "America faces it's final battle"; Democrat Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz releases a book, "The Final Battle"; Franklin Graham shares, "We're about to lose this country"; veteran analyst Cal Thomas states that he sees "the contributing factors for the collapse of a nation"; two of America's top commentators, Sean Hannity and Bill O'Reilly, concur, "We're now with Biden in the biggest presidential scandal in U.S. history," I agree and present my assessment.

My assignment is that of a "lookout" or "watchman" like those in the Bible who "understood the times with knowledge of what to do" (1 Chronicles 12:32). I'm convinced darkness is descending on America.

"Put a watchman on the city wall. Let him shout what he sees" (Isaiah 21:6). I see judgment, but at the same time God's calling us to persevere to transform the "final battle" into what Churchill called in a similar struggle their "finest hour."

The Bible warns us about saying that "everything goes on as it has since the beginning of creation" (2 Peter 3:4). God is "patient … not wanting anyone to perish" (v.9), but there comes a time when the gavel falls!

Francis of Assisi said, "All the darkness can't extinguish the light of a single candle." "The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it (John 1:5)."

'Scared to death'

Survey the spectacle of Trump's four indictments accusing him of nearly 90 felony charges that potentially could put him in prison for over 700 years! Franklin Graham shared in a nationally televised interview with Christian commentator Greta Van Susteren that radical "progressives" are aggressively working to "inflict enough political wounds on Mr. Trump to stop him from running because the left is scared to death of him and what he's trying to do. … If he's reelected president, he'll throw a monkey wrench into their agenda for one-world government. … It's an all-out effort as sinister and dangerous to America as 9/11."

At the same time, 40% of the nation and 90% of the corrupt media ignore the ethics violations, lying, influence peddling and bribery allegations involving Joe Biden, his son and family. The man in the White House has said repeatedly that he "never discussed" or had any business dealings with Hunter or any family members who mysteriously took in between $20-30 million dollars (from foreign adversaries like China and Russia) even as Hunter confessed on "Good Morning America" he "had no business experience." Millions and millions for doing virtually nothing as Joe engaged in roughly 20 speakerphone calls to dinners and meetings tied to these matters.

Bank records reveal after one meeting $142,300 was wired, and the next day payment was made for Hunter's $142,300 luxury sports car!

Devon Archer, Hunter's business partner, admitted these foreigners gave because of the Biden "brand," which was Joe aligned with his son, not because admitted cocaine addicted Hunter was in anyway experienced.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act "prohibits the payment of bribes to foreign officials to assist in obtaining business."

What did Hunter mean when the laptop he carelessly left behind revealed that he told his daughter that he gave 50% of what he earned to his dad?

Tipping point

America has become very corrupt! Also, policies of an inept figurehead president are actively promoting Marxist, morally bankrupt agendas. The Democratic Party has wrought unprecedented and unbelievable damage to this great nation. If they have their way, we will not recognize the United States of America.

The present corruption level is staggering, yet the corrupt media are silencing the story. (Hear the crickets?) We must heed the prophetic warning of President Ronald Reagan who told us, "Freedom is never passed on to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years, telling our children and our children's children, what it was once like in the United States, when men were free."

Remember in 1787 Ben Franklin told us we now have "a republic – if you can keep it!"

Billy Graham warned that "19 of 21 civilizations that collapsed did so from within." America is teetering on the edge, and the trajectory is now like the fall of Rome.

Learn lessons

Do you recall the 1834 classic "The Last Days of Pompeii," telling the story of the prosperous and proud people who declined into decadence and deception to then encounter cataclysmic destruction suddenly (just like Hawaii's recent instant inferno)? The Mount Vesuvius eruption buried them alive as almost overnight toxic smoke and ash spewed 20 miles into the air. This "City of Sin" was infamous for its brothels, sexually explicit artwork and homosexual imagery.

Will we learn lessons from history, or will we be condemned to repeat them?

"See that you do not refuse Him who is speaking. For if they did not escape when they refused Him who spoke on earth, much less shall we escape if we turn away from Him who speaks from heaven" (Hebrews 12:25).

Is it ultimately going to take a nightmarish calamity to jolt multitudes out of complacency and passivity?

Remember Jonathan Edwards in America's First Great Awakening, who said that the primary hindrance to revival is spiritual pride, and nothing enables us to escape but humility, genuine repentance and total dependence on God. "Then their numbers decreased, and they were humbled by oppression, calamity, and sorrow" (Psalm 107:39).

7 causes of a country's collapse

In 1776, when America was being launched through our Declaration of Independence, historian Edward Gibbon published a classic book that served as a warning to the early colonists, as well as us today. "The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire" listed certain contributing factors to the collapse of that once great empire.

Here are my seven factors contributing to the collapse of nations.

1. Moral decline, depravity and demonic activity.

2. Breakdown of the family.

3. Corruption in government and the press/media.

4. Massive national debt.

5. Skyrocketing crime and violence.

6. Uncontrolled immigration and foreigners' invasion.

7. Weakened military.

Here's the deal: Alongside the Civil War, America is at its defining moment – our most dangerous and divided time in our history. Our republic and the Constitution are under an unprecedented assault, and we must come to grips with widespread corruption in the White House, our political parties, FBI, Department of Justice and mass media. If this is the "final battle," America can survive if we follow all the conditions of 2 Chronicles 7:14 before the sands in the hourglass run out:

"If My people, who are called by My Name, will humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

I beseech you as a "watchman on the wall" to respond with a sense of urgency. The gravity of our situation is very real. Will this be the "final battle" or our "finest hour"?

