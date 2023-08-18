Former FEMA chief blasts Hawaiian officials' focus on 'equity' before deadly fire

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Michael Brown blasted officials in Hawaii over their focus on “equity” prior to a deadly wildfire.

The West Maui Land Company accused M. Kaleo Manuel, an official with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), of delaying a response to a request to use water to refill reservoirs used by the Maui Fire Department to fight the wildfire, Hawaii News Now reported. A video of Manuel discussing the importance of having conversations about “equity” when it came to water use surfaced Thursday.

“Equity? Are you freaking kidding me?” Brown asked Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she played the clip of Manuel. Brown noted that Pearl Harbor had a desalinization plant that could be used to make bottled water for residents, then was stunned by Manuel’s comments.

“With regard to actually releasing water for firefighters during a wildfire, and you’re talking about equity? My God, Laura, I didn’t expect to hear that on the program tonight. That’s absolutely unbelievable,” Brown said.

A wildfire on Maui destroyed many buildings in the town of Lahaina, killing at least 96 people as of Monday. Video posted on showed people fleeing into the ocean to escape the fire, which destroyed many cultural artifacts in the city that served as the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Brown also took aim at FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for not staying in Hawaii in the aftermath of the disaster.

“You have to be on the ground to make sure that everything can you coordinate is being coordinated,” Brown said. “Talking to the governor, talking to the emergency manager. Talking to the homeland security director. Talking to the volunteers on the ground. You got to be there to make sure everything’s done right. I know that from personal experience. What she is doing in D.C.?”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

