FOUR MORE impeachment articles filed against Biden!

Four more articles of impeachment have been filed against Joe Biden, and even if a Democrat-run Senate never would support his removal, having convictions for "abuse of power, obstruction of justice, fraud, and financial involvement in drug trafficking and prostitution" would tarnish his legacy.

Those could be on top of charges of "corruption" and "dereliction of duty" already filed.

A report at the Washington Stand explains the newest charges come from Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., who has cited four criminal statutes.

"Biden sold access to political favors as vice president and in anticipation of becoming the 46th president of the United States through his brother, James Biden, as well as his son, Hunter, the first article states. The article comes as the House Oversight and Accountability Committee has found the Biden family received twice as much money from overseas sources than previously believed. The Bidens received at least $20 million from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan, in addition to Romania and two well-known deals with Chinese officials, one of which was hammered out during an official trip Biden made as vice president," the report explained.

Despite Biden's claims he had no contact with Hunter over various business schemes, "Biden family business associate Devon Archer testified that Biden regularly spoke to Hunter’s business associates by speaker phone to 'sell the brand,'" the report said.

The second article cites IRS whistleblowers who charge that the Biden campaign colluded with DOJ officials to slow or halt investigations into tax crimes allegedly committed by Hunter Biden.

Third is a "lesser-known" scandal involving Joe Biden's brother, James, who was accused of defrauding investors in Americore Health LLC, which failed. Joe Biden "actively assisted his family in using his name" in their business ventures, which Steube said is criminal fraud.

The report said the last count is for "violations of or conspiracy to violate" federal drug and prostitution laws through the "long history of commingled and intertwined finances" of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Hunter has openly admitted his cocaine addiction as well as involvement with prostitutes.

Earlier, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., charged "corruption and collusion" in an impeachment article and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., submitted two articles accusing Joe Biden of violating federal immigration law and dereliction of duty.

Recently, even House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Biden's actions now are "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

And even Democrats are starting to take notice, the report said.

"I do not think the president is corrupt," but Congress is "duty-bound to investigate, to ensure the facts come out," said Rep. Dean Philips, D-Minn.

The Biden scandals have become so large that speculation already is rampant that Democrats will dump him as the 2024 candidate and go with someone like a Gavin Newsom or John Kerry.

