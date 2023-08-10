Fox host: Joe Biden is in 'a heap of trouble' over Hunter's schemes

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Fox Business host Larry Kudlow said Wednesday that President Joe Biden was in “a heap of trouble” surrounding Hunter Biden’s business deals.

The House Oversight Committee released bank records Wednesday showing that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who was married to Moscow Mayor Yuri Luhzkov until his death in 2019; Baturina sent $3.5 million to a shell company Hunter Biden owned in 2014, when Joe Biden served as vice president, and dined with the then-vice president in 2014 at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. “This is a pathetic story,” Kudlow said.

TRENDING: No more suspensions: School district gives misbehaving kids diversity training instead

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Joe Biden is in a heap of trouble,” Kudlow, a former Trump administration official, said. “This is not a new thought from me. New evidence virtually unequivocally shows that his troubles are deepening.”

WATCH:



“The mainstream media only wants to talk about Donald Trump’s indictments, fine, but you can’t have parallel grand juries in different geographical locations then argue the former president is not entitled to First Amendment free speech,” Kudlow continued. “That charge will never stick but I’ll tell you what else you can’t have: You can’t have Joe Biden picking up the phone 20 or 25 times as vice president with all sorts of crooked oligarchs on the other end of the line and actually tell the public you were just talking about the weather. Uh, ain’t going to fly.”

Is Joe Biden in trouble over Hunter's schemes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Archer spoke to House Oversight Committee investigators on July 31 prior to surrendering to serve a prison sentence, and told them that then-Vice President Biden spoke with his son, Hunter, multiple times about their business deals.

“Joe Biden actually did an interview with The Weather Channel, but he didn’t talk about the weather in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Romania. I mean, I thought he might unburden himself, explain to people his rabid interest in Chinese and Eastern European meteorology,” Kudlow said. “Maybe this is some hidden hobby he had all over these years. Nope, his real message was ultraliberal pap about his war against fossil fuels. He wants to stop all drilling on the coasts and in the gulf, but the courts got in the way. Actually, he just wants to stop all drilling period. In fact, ‘Bidenomics’ is really just a ploy to destroy American energy.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Economic and energy experts have criticized Biden’s hostility to fossil fuel production, which some claim have caused higher energy prices. The Biden administration revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline in January 2021 and cancelled an offshore lease sale in May 2022 after issuing new regulations for onshore drilling for oil and natural gas.

“If you think about it, Russia, China, Ukraine and Kazakhstan who all contributed to the Biden family coffers are all producers of fossil fuels, coal, oil and gas,” Kudlow said. “Why not let them do it? That will help bury American national security all together, wouldn’t it? For 30 million bucks, really?”

“You’re in a heap of trouble, Joe Biden,” Kudlow said. “Don’t kid yourself.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!