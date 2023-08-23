Fox News 'banned from mentioning Tucker's show with Donald Trump'

Even as 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls battle it out on Fox News in the first presidential primary debate Wednesday evening, the network is purportedly banning its talent from mentioning Tucker Carlson's interview with President Donald Trump that airs at the same time.

Chadwick Moore, the biographer of Carlson, tweeted: "A current Fox News employee tells me everyone on Fox, including guests, are explicitly banned from mentioning tonight's Tucker/Trump interview, even in the context of the debate."

A current Fox News employee tells me everyone on Fox, including guests, are explicitly banned from mentioning tonight’s Tucker/Trump interview, even in the context of the debate. — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 23, 2023

"All shows are banned from even acknowledging that Trump will appear on this [Tucker Carlson Twitter] show," Moore told the Benny Show.

TRENDING: 'Extreme agenda': Activists turn to constitutional amendments to enshrine abortion into law in these states

Carlson was booted by Fox News earlier this year despite dominating the cable-news ratings.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Whatever happens on the show, if Trump breaks news, they can't mention it. There's been a policy in place since Tucker's taken off the air that you can't say his name on air. He's like Voldemort [from 'Harry Potter.'] He's like he who shall not be named. Explicitly, everyone at Fox has been told they can't mention this or what happens on it."

Are you more interested in seeing Tucker's interview with Trump than the Republican presidential debate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (179 Votes) 4% (7 Votes)

There's a lot of good people at Fox," he added.

"There's a lot of people there who consider themselves real journalists. They're very good people, they take their work seriously, and this is most frustrating to them. They can't report on 'the news!' all because of this vendetta that the network has against this former top host."

🚨BREAKING: Tucker Carlson biographer @Chadwick_Moore reveals Fox News whistleblower has come forward about an active BAN at the network from mentioning Tucker Carlson's historic interview with Trump tonight: "They are totally banned— all shows are banned— from even mentioning… pic.twitter.com/VrL5vZqQXu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 23, 2023

Moore also noted: "Sources inside Fox Corp say executives at both Fox News and the parent company are 'incandescent' over Tucker's Trump interview. Tucker's inner circle tells me: it would be 'extremely wise to leave Tucker and his longtime producing partner, Justin Wells, alone.' Each spent more than 15 years at Fox and 'did nothing wrong.'

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

"Let [Tucker and Justin] do their thing and they won't bite. But any war will be super ugly. That's a guarantee."

Sources inside Fox Corp say executives at both Fox News and the parent company are “incandescent” over Tucker’s Trump interview. Tucker’s inner circle tells me: it would be “extremely wise to leave Tucker and his longtime producing partner, Justin Wells, alone.” Each spent more… — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 23, 2023

He continued: "Sources tell me: Fox executives, like Meade Cooper (pictured below), used to call around Fox opinion shows to say 'the bosses really don't like when Trump is discussed. Let's not book him.' In fact, some shows were 'under order' to not book Trump.

"Now, they suddenly want him to show up for their debate. Why?"

Sources tell me: Fox executives, like Meade Cooper (pictured below), used to call around Fox opinion shows to say “the bosses really don’t like when Trump is discussed. Let’s not book him.” In fact, some shows were “under order” to not book Trump. Now, they suddenly want him to… pic.twitter.com/D6HmvcxQRj — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 23, 2023

Trump confirmed Wednesday morning that his interview with Carlson would indeed be broadcast at the same time as the Republican debate, 9 p.m. Eastern.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"Sparks will fly," the former president assured fans on his Truth Social platform.

Just as this story was posted, Carlson released a video saying his interview with Trump would actually start at 8:55 p.m. Eastern, trumping the debate on Fox News by five minutes:

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today's ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film "Sound of Freedom" – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children's "right to consent" on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

"Pedophiles are sitting back right now," says Ballard, "and going, ‘We've been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don't have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us' – IN AMERICA!"

Ballard's concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, "THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION."

But that's just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites' affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled "THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A." WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print esdition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!