Georgia grand jury returns indictments in Trump election probe

Network reports total of 10, but defendants and specific charges not immediately revealed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2023 at 10:38pm
President Donald J. Trump delivers an update on the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine development Operation Warp Speed, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(NBC NEWS) -- ATLANTA — A grand jury hearing evidence in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election returned an indictment Monday night.

The indictment was handed up to Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney at around 9 p.m. ET. Paperwork viewed by NBC News indicated there were a total of 10 indictments, but the defendants and the charges were not immediately revealed.

The indictment was unsealed by McBurney and was expected to become public later Monday.

Georgia grand jury returns indictments in Trump election probe
