Georgia grand jury returns indictments in Trump election probe

(NBC NEWS) -- ATLANTA — A grand jury hearing evidence in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election returned an indictment Monday night.

The indictment was handed up to Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney at around 9 p.m. ET. Paperwork viewed by NBC News indicated there were a total of 10 indictments, but the defendants and the charges were not immediately revealed.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The indictment was unsealed by McBurney and was expected to become public later Monday.

TRENDING: The most important forgotten truth of the Bible

Read the full story ›