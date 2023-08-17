Georgia lawmaker seeks probe of prosecutor who indicted Trump

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Fred Lucas

The Daily Signal

The Georgia Legislature could investigate and possibly impeach Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who this week secured a grand jury’s racketeering indictment against former President Donald Trump and allies who helped Trump challenge the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

State Sen. Colton Moore, a Republican, said Willis engaged in “political persecution” of Trump and asked Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, to call a special legislative session to begin an investigation. Willis is an elected Democrat.

As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents. pic.twitter.com/gpzg2l5uIU — Sen. Colton Moore (@realColtonMoore) August 17, 2023

“As a Georgia state senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis. America is under attack,” Moore tweeted. “I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents.”

The Hill reported that Moore also wants to investigate Willis’ conduct because of poor conditions in the Fulton County Jail brought to light by the left-leaning American Civil Liberties Union, as well as what was considered the controversial prosecution of rapper Young Thug.

“The Legislature has this great check and balance when it comes to controlling the purse. Ultimately, from what I’ve seen, I think she should completely be defunded of any state dollars,” Moore told The Hill. “People in northwest Georgia and Georgians all over don’t want their tax dollars going to fund this type of political persecution.”

Moore added of Willis: “If it turns out that she’s doing some corrupt things, then absolutely impeach her.”

Named as co-conspirators with Trump in the Fulton County racketeering indictment are former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell as well as other former Trump attorneys.

