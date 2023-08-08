Give peace, freedom and truth a chance

There is a war on truth in this age. That's a word used 241 times in the King James Bible. It always means "truth" in the Bible. Today? Not so much.

How about the word peace. It's a popular word today. Just that usage, not counting many others, like peaceable, is used at least 429 times in the Bible. It always means "peace." What does it mean today? It sometime means war, depending on who's using it.

What about freedom in the Bible? Again it means just what it says, such as, "If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed." What does it mean to many today? Many use it maliciously, such as Communists and other tyrants. Even in "the home of free and the brave," it's become an out-of-date expression. And freedom of religion, free speech and freedom of the press have become just empty words.

God alone is truth, peace and freedom.

Even the "Justice Department" in America twists the words to become extricable, meaningless or the opposite of what they once meant less than three years ago, now that the former president of the United States and leader of the Republican Party has been indicted on several felony counts and is expected to be again, in an attempt to make ours ostensibly a de facto one-party system.

Yes, they are going after President Donald Trump! Unless he somehow defeats this onslaught of the controlled media and Big Tech, he may not be allowed to run for president or be prevented from accepting an honest victory, as he was in the previous election. Poll show at least 50% agree with Trump that the last vote was rigged. We're supposed to believe that in 2020 Joe Biden beat him by almost 6 million votes, when Trump won more votes than any previsou sitting president – 74 million. Do you Biden was credited with an astronomical and wholly unbelievable 81 million?!

What does Biden say about this? He cryptically said, "We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he – under legitimate efforts of our Constitution – does not become the next president again." I guess the Injustice Department doesn't believe that the people are sovereign about who gets elected president. They always have been.

It's not just Joe Biden and his Injustice Department covering up this so-called president's crimes – and they are legion. He and his low-life son, Hunter, have arranged foreign bribes from China, Ukraine, Russia and others. New evidence that China has enormous direct control over vote counting in America, as revealed by True the Vote – the watchdog group behind the "2000 Mules" film that is producing a new movie. They went to the FBI with the information the shocking news. They worked with them for some time, and now the bureau is threatening True the Vote!

It's the Deep State indeed. America is fundamentally broken. Mike Lindell was right all along. There's proof of massive fraud – on top of the corruption exposed in "2000 Mules," one of the most censored films ever to get out, along with the current movie "Sound of Freedom," about the dirty big secret of our country's role in massive human trafficking rings. (These are two films you must see if you haven't.)

"We have hundreds and hundreds of documents," said Catherine Engelbert, who founded True the Vote. "Because there's a lot. We call this the Tiger Project. We decided to set this in three acts. The first is called Discovery. While we were doing the first part in 2021, we were looking at software, not software for running equipment, but enterprise-level software that runs the nuts-and-bolts of elections, the software that runs the machinations."

With that background, she turned to Gregg Phillips, her research partner. What he described was breathtaking. It was a meeting at a Hilton in Dallas with his people. He was not prepared for what he eye witnessed.

"It was the third week in January 2021. There were towels placed under the door," he recollected. "They pulled up the screen and we're looking at a database on the screen. It had information … on 1.8 million Americans. There were drivers licenses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, their bank account numbers, the routing numbers at their banks, there addresses, their kids' addresses – written in capital letters. At some point, I'm thinking, what is this? It's 1.8 million election workers in America. But it was more than that. It was a lot more than that," he said in somber tones.

What they had discover was this CCP-connected company had collected not just the poll workers' data, but the schematics of the buildings, the RFID codes on the equipment, anything you would want to know about an election was in this database.

"There's a piece of software called Binary Edge," he said. "Binary Edge allows you to access anything at a specific URL. What IP address is it on, what internet backbone does it play on, pretty much everything you want to know. You can then find out what URLs and IP addresses attached to it. Then you can see the specific ports and what's in the ports. It would be startling to know that if all that information was stored on servers in America. But what was even more startling was that this server lives on the Unicom backbone in a university in China. The app server for the program was in China. It was served from China and brought back. I'm becoming unglued and trying to figure it out and asking what if and what that. There were no what ifs."

The company, Konnech, had 32 contracts in major cities in America – Detroit, Boston, Fairfax County, Virginia, to name a few. There's a law in China that says if data is found in China, it belongs to the government in China. America was deeply compromised. We were sold out to the highest bidder. Sound familiar?

"They have more information about you, in China, than anywhere in the world," Phillips concluded.

Pretty grim report coming before the 2024 election around the corner. What did True the Vote do with this information? They took it to the FBI, the Intelligence Community. They were shock as well – until it went up the ladder, the chain of command.

True the Vote began to get threatened – by their own FBI. That went on from 2021 to 2022. Then began Act 2 of the three-act nightmare for these heroes – to be continued tomorrow. There's much to tell and little time. Our elections are in grave jeopardy.

I think most of us who believe in truth, peace and freedom want the best for this country. For you who want to start at the beginning, we should begin in deep prayer – on our knees.

Jesus said in John 16:33 says, "These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."

Start with that. Amen?

Secondly, start spreading the truth.

