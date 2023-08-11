GOP field on special counsel appointment: 'It's a farce'

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Several 2024 Republican presidential candidates reacted Friday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the prosecutor investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, to special counsel.

Garland appointed Weiss after the latter told him on Tuesday that he needed to continue investigating Hunter Biden with special counsel status. The GOP candidates hope that Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, could be an independent-thinker who can reveal the truth about the Biden family’s controversial business dealings, but were skeptic of Weiss’ impartiality.

TRENDING: WATCH: Woman wakes up to nightmare happening outside home as her EV goes up in flames

“Crooked Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden Crime Family have been protected by the Justice Department for decades even though there is overwhelming evidence and credible testimony detailing their wrongdoing of lying to the American people and selling out the country to foreign enemies for the Biden Cartel’s own financial gain,” a spokesperson for Trump told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Weiss was heavily criticized for a plea agreement between the DOJ and Hunter Biden that included a pretrial diversion agreement which would have granted Hunter immunity from future prosecutions. The deal eventually collapsed after the intercession of Judge Maryellen Noreika.

“If this special counsel is truly independent — even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue – he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences,” the spokesperson added.

Is Hunter Biden's special counsel a "farce"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (9 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Former Vice President Mike Pence applauded the appointment of the special counsel to investigate the Biden family.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“I just heard news of the appointment of the Special Counsel in the matter involving President Biden’s son Hunter. To be honest with you, I can’t relate to what his son was doing when he was vice president. When I was vice president, my son was flying an F-35 for the Marine Corps defending this country,” Pence said in a statement. “I think it’s about time that we saw the appointment of a special counsel to get to the bottom of not only what Hunter Biden was doing, but what the Biden family was doing.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 AG Garland Holds Press Conference Announcing Special Counsel For Hunter Biden Investigation GARLAND: “I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint [Weiss] as Special Counsel.” pic.twitter.com/RwbMYFWW77 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2023

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy revisited a previous statement he made in late June where he called for the appointment of a special counsel to the case, and added, “It happened. Good. Now let’s see if it’s more than a fig leaf.”

“I am deeply skeptical of special counsels. We should dispense with the charade that a ‘special’ counsel is somehow unbiased or immune from the Administrative State’s corruption. It’s a lose-lose proposition: either the special counsel still reports to the attorney general and is bound by DOJ rules and policies in which case it’s a farce, or else the special counsel is entirely unaccountable which creates an Inspector Javert dilemma,” Ramaswamy wrote. “But there cannot be a two-tiered justice system in this country. If there’s a Trump-focused special counsel, there *must* be a Biden-focused special counsel too – to investigate mounting evidence of Biden’s potential criminal violations.”

Weiss allegedly told lawmakers in October 2022 that he did not have ultimate authority when it came to what charges should or shouldn’t be filed against Biden, an email presented by IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed.

Conservative radio personality Larry Elder mocked Garland’s appointment in a statement to the DCNF.

“Too little, too late,” said Elder. “O.J. will find the killer or killers of Ron and Nicole before the special counsel concludes the investigation.”

Though Weiss will have special counsel status in the Biden investigation, he will remain as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

“The appointment of Mr. Weiss reinforces for the American people the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said Friday. “I am confident that Mr. Weiss will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner, and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!