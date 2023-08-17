A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
GOP floods web with answers when Biden asks for list of his failures

'Not much of a challenge'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published August 17, 2023 at 3:57pm
President Joe Biden raises his voice in a rant during Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

President Joe Biden raises his voice in a rant during Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

Well, he did ask.

The GOP is going wild online with dozens of responses to Joe Biden's challenge to name a single "objective" he's set out to do, but failed.

Among the points:

  • Afghanistan withdrawal
  • Schools to open in 2021
  • Masking to last only 100 days
  • Will never mandate vaccines
  • Immigration
  • Inflation
  • Uniting the country
  • Cure cancer
  • Help the middle class
  • Pay off student debt
  • End "forever wars"
  • "I won't traffic on fear and division"
  • Cut the deficit
  • Cut the debt
  • Will not politicize the DOJ
  • 'No one making less than $400,000/year will pay a single penny more in federal taxes…"

...and more.

A report at Summit.news added its own comment, explaining that Biden issued the challenge while promoting his so-called "Inflation Reduction Act," which actually doesn't reduce inflation.

"It's not much of a challenge," the publication said.

Is Biden a failure of a president?

Here are pieces of the online thread on the topic of Biden's failures:

When he wasn't "angrily yelling or creepy whispering, Biden tried to entice children to join him for ice cream," the report explained.

"I know some really great ice cream places around here and daddy owes you," he told them.

Bob Unruh
