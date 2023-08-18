Gov faces 'kidnapping' claim for removing parents from sex-change decisions

As part Joe Biden's push for the transgender ideology, the state of Washington has adopted a law that removes parents from the decision-making process for children who may end up being treated with "disfiguring drugs and mutilating surgeries."

Now the governor who signed the legislation is facing claims he's facilitating "state-sanctioned kidnapping."

/1🚨BREAKING — we sued the governor of Washington @GovInslee to block enforcement of a new “state-sanctioned kidnapping” bill that allows the state to hide kids from their parents to perform “gender transitions” - including disfiguring drugs and mutilating surgeries. Read more: — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) August 16, 2023

Notice that like the 'assault weapons' ban, Inslee signed this at the Capitol so no one could protest https://t.co/Qfj6vPFI37 — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) May 9, 2023

A report at the Post-Millennial explains that America First Legal has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, to stop enforcement of the law, adopted by Democrats.

Critics have labeled it "state-sanctioned kidnapping" because it allows authorities to take children to various shelters while they are seeking sex changes or abortions without parental consent – or even knowledge.

AFL said, "The recently signed legislation creates a dangerous incentive for minors who disagree with their parents on 'gender-affirming care' to run away to a shelter or host home. The new law takes away a requirement of notice to parents.

"Furthermore, the law authorizes the state to refer a minor for 'behavioral health services' without defining what this entails. In practice, this means that young children who run away from home could be receiving chemical sterilization drugs or even genital mutilation without the consent or knowledge of the parents."

The statement revealed the state scheme deprives some parents of their fundamental rights under the Constitution to direct the care and upbringing of their children.

The Post-Millennial noted Stephen Miller, who leads the organization, confirmed, "No state action more frighteningly illustrates the threat to our children than this law. This sick, authoritarian law essentially allows the state to kidnap children from their parents and hide their whereabouts to surgically and chemically mutilate them — and to formally deprive their parents of any legal ability to stop the medical disfigurement of their sons and daughters by gender extremists targeting their children."

Oddly, for a man who promised as a candidate to bring Americans together, Joe Biden has made the disfiguring of children through transgenderism and the destruction of the unborn through abortion, two of the most divisive issues today, his primary interests. Another is spending trillions of dollars.

Miller said in the Post-Millennial report, "This law is illegal, unconstitutional, and evil. This litigation is about saving our children from those who abuse their innocence, torment their minds, and disfigure their bodies. America First Legal will be unrelenting in the struggle to save the rapidly vanishing civil, legal, and medical rights of kids, moms, and dads in America."

Republican lawmakers in the state unanimously opposed the scheme.

