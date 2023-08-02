Government extremism and us 'climate criminals'

There are times when a back-page, short news item is just too much to swallow.

At some point toward the end of the 20th century, government collectively decided there were no limits to the limitations they might place on human activity.

The rush to control humanity has created some obvious conflicts. New York City and state operate drug safety programs that give away plastic needles to addicts so they do not have to reuse dirty needles, and at the same time New York has decided to ban plastic eating utensils dispensed by fast food restaurants.

So, plastic to help take life-threatening drugs is OK, but a plastic spoon to use with your rice bowl is verboten. In New York City and state, you can kill your infant son or daughter through government-supported abortions, and that is not a threat to humanity. But eat with a plastic spoon, and you are a climate criminal and can be fined.

The climate agenda could be fairly characterized as an attempt to repeal the entire 20th century.

While Joe Biden and his team are shutting down the home appliance industry and driving the auto industry into extinction, local government is taking care all things plastic, but none of the costly restrictions on paper containers have been lifted, so perhaps in the near future we can simply put our take out on the sidewalk, drop to our knees and join the squirrels as we lap it off the concrete.

In case America has not noticed, across the continent in California the middle class cannot afford shanty, or fulfill the American dream of home ownership. In the Golden State, you either inherit or get a pass via a family trust. To move to California is much like taking a vow of poverty. The median income is about $56,000, and the median housing cost requires a $25,000 a month income. It all started when government wanted to regulate the lumber industry. It turnout out they regulated most of it out of business.

That abuse was done under cover of consumer protection and climate control.

While this is the nature of unrestrained government, there is this nagging question: Why are millions of Americans so eager to be abused? During the Great Depression, desperate men lined up at soup kitchens to keep body and soul together. What they all had in common was a desire to work. All they really wanted was a job.

The soup kitchen of yesterday has been replaced with an EBT card and an endless proliferation of welfare programs. And the consequence of all that? The men have absolutely no desire to work, no marketable skills and in many cases, a suicidal drug addiction. The government cure, of course, is to give them more drugs.

A common emotion fills the hearts of those "unhoused." It is hatred for people who are not like them. If you do not believe that, stop the car beneath the next freeway overpass and have a chat with the sidewalk dwellers. You will get the bird and a lot of FOs.

Meanwhile, the working people who finance all this madness are installing new door locks, door camera systems and calling to find someone trustworthy to "house sit" while they vacation. Squatters have more rights than homeowners.

Working Americans in New York City do not have a plastic utensil to eat their gruel. Will Americans stand up and be Americans? Or will they continue to submit?

An encouraging hint comes from the destruction of Bud Lite and the Disney repudiation of its reputation for good, healthy family entertainment.

But remember, government is not optional. It is not user-friendly. And government, at least so far, faces no serious consequences for its extremism, particularly its extremism in defense of the climate agenda.

Bad ideas are more pernicious than bad government. That is where freedom goes to die amid the new Marxist line about diversity, inclusion and equity. DIE can kill off a business, or a government, or a society.

And that is where America is today, ready to eat its last meal, literally, hand to mouth.

