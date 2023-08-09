'Our government repeatedly lies to us': 2 GOP presidential contenders go to war over 9/11

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy hit back at former Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday after Pence criticized him for doubting the 9/11 Commission Report.

Pence jabbed at Ramaswamy’s age during a Tuesday interview with the Manchester Union-Leader, in which he claimed Ramaswamy was in “grade school” during the attack after saying he was “deeply offended” by Ramaswamy questioning the 9/11 Commission Report’s veracity during an interview with Blaze TV host Alex Stein. Ramaswamy, who turns 38 Wednesday, would have been 16 years old on the day of the 9/11 attacks.

“@Mike_Pence says today he was ‘deeply offended’ that I don’t trust that the government told us the full truth in the 9/11 Commission Report. Well, I find it offensive that our government repeatedly lies to us,” Ramaswamy posted on Twitter. “Here’s the TRUTH: the FBI quietly declassified documents in 2021 that definitively reveal the government lied to the public about basic facts of Saudi Arabia’s involvement in 9/11, until documents were declassified and they changed their story 20 years later.”

Ramaswamy currently is in third place in the Republican primary in the Real Clear Politics average of national polls taken from July 12 to Aug. 3, receiving 6% support, while former President Donald Trump gets 53.7% and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida has 15.7% support.

“U.S. government officials continue to lie about other matters of public importance – the origin of Covid-19, knowledge about UAPs, Hunter Biden’s laptop, how our money is actually being spent in Ukraine, the Nashville trans shooter manifesto – with a complicit media that just accepts the prevailing narrative without question,” Ramaswamy said. “This fuels rampant public distrust. There is no credible evidence that 9/11 was an ‘inside job,’ but ironically, when the government systematically lies about Saudi involvement and the media runs interference, that lends plausibility to an otherwise unlikely claim.”

“There’s no such thing as a noble lie,” Ramaswamy added. “With all due respect to the former VP, the reason the people don’t trust the government is because the government doesn’t trust the people.”

Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

