Governor of early primary state teases endorsement of longshot GOP presidential hopeful

New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu teased an endorsement of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday, telling voters he was “on the top of the list.”

The key early primary state governor, who recently opted out of running for president and running for reelection, has yet to make an endorsement this cycle. At a backyard event in New Hampshire with Burgum, Sununu said he’s happy the North Dakota governor is in the race, and argued he’s doing all of the right things, according to a video posted by local outlet WMUR 9’s Adam Sexton.

“I haven’t officially endorsed anyone in this race, but Lord knows Doug’s definitely on the top of the list. And he’s doing it the right way, I mean the message is awesome, connecting with folks right here — this is how you earn votes, how you earn trust,” said Sununu. “Washington is killing for a small state governor right now, and because governor’s get stuff done, and if you’re from a small state, you’re about the individuals, and you’re about the communities and you’re about what happens at a local level, not just the fluff and nonsense out of Washington, D.C.”

Sununu also noted former President Donald Trump’s lead in the polls, but argued it’s still early in the primary process for another candidate to emerge.

“There’s going to be ups, there’s going to be downs, the debates haven’t even started yet, there’s going to be candidates coming in, there’s going to be high points for candidates, we’re going to watch candidates completely implode on the debate stage — not Doug,” said Sununu. “You gotta earn it, you gotta run, it’s a marathon, and we’re barely into the second mile here.”

Burgum’s campaign recently announced he’s met the Republican National Committee’s requirements to make the first debate stage, including exceeding the 40,000 unique donor threshold, achieving the polling criteria and signing the loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between July 12 and July 30, indicates that Burgum has 0.6% support. The North Dakota governor is also polling at 3% in Iowa and 5% in New Hampshire.

Burgum, who was overwhelmingly elected to both terms in 2016 and 2020, sunk $10.2 million of his own money into his presidential campaign during its first fundraising quarter. The governor enters 2023’s third fundraising quarter with $3.7 million cash on hand, according to a Federal Election Commission filing.

