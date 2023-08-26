Graduate students end months-long strike days before semester begins

Brandon Poulter

Daily Caller News Foundation

Graduate student instructors at the University of Michigan (UM) ended a five-month strike after a contract was approved days before the beginning of the new school year, according to the Associated Press.

The deal between the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) and UM included annual raises at the Ann Arbor campus of 8%, 6% and 6% over three years and a $1,000 bonus, according to the AP. UM graduate students started the strike on March 29 after failed contract negotiation.

TRENDING: Hawaiian business savages Joe Biden for belittling the destruction of Maui

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We fought tooth-and-nail over 10 months of bargaining & 5 months of strike action, forcing U-M to grant the largest salary increase in GEO history,” the union wrote in a Thursday night Facebook post.

The union represents 2,300 people on UM campuses, though not all of them went on strike, according to the AP. The contract was approved by 97% of voting members.

Should grad students get raises? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (1 Votes) 67% (2 Votes)

“It’s very gratifying to have a new contract in place,” Katie Delong, university negotiator, told the AP.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Pay for the student instructors at the Ann Arbor campus would rise to nearly $30,000 by the third year of the contract, according to the AP. Graduate student instructors at the Flint and Dearborn campuses would make nearly $27,000 under different increases.

UM and the GEO did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: Today’s ruling elites champion policies every previous generation of Americans would have regarded as outright evil. At the top of that list would be the supremely radioactive issue – illuminated by the hit summer film “Sound of Freedom” – of the widespread trafficking and sexual slavery of children, as well as the shocking prevalence of pedophiles in the United States of America. Indeed, the U.S. is the largest market for child sexual abuse in the world.

According to Tim Ballard, who has led many missions rescuing sex-trafficked children around the world, the Biden administration actually ENABLES AND PROMOTES the trafficking and sexual slavery of children with its horrendous border policies, its push for early sexualization of children, championing children’s “right to consent” on everything including mutilating transgender surgeries, and so on.

“Pedophiles are sitting back right now,” says Ballard, “and going, ‘We’ve been pushing this agenda for decades, and now we don’t have to push any more, because the left is taking care of it for us’ – IN AMERICA!”

Ballard’s concerns are confirmed by Tara Lee Rodas, a Health and Human Services whistleblower who recently testified before Congress that under Joe Biden, “THE U.S. GOVERNMENT HAS BECOME THE MIDDLEMAN IN A LARGE-SCALE, MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR CHILD TRAFFICKING OPERATION.”

But that’s just the beginning. The whole, secret criminal mega-enterprise of child sex trafficking and the global elites’ affinity for pedophilia is exposed as never before in the August issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, in a groundbreaking issue titled “THE NEW AMERICAN SLAVE TRADE: How the Biden regime enables and promotes child sex trafficking in the U.S.A.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!