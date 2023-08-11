A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Grocery store AI app suggests bizarre, sometimes dangerous recipes

In 1 instance, produced chlorine gas as a byproduct

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 11, 2023 at 1:10pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A New Zealand supermarket ran into some trouble when its experimental artificial intelligence (AI) meal plan app produced recipes ranging from "disgusting" to outright dangerous.

Local food retailer Foodstuffs launched a ChatGPT-3-powered meal planning tool through its supermarket chain Pak‘nSave. The "Savey Mealmaker" app aims to encourage shoppers to "shop their fridge first before returning for another shop," the company said in its initial announcement.

"Using the magic of AI, the Savey Mealmaker generates a brand new, easy-to-make recipe that uses ingredients that would otherwise be thrown away along with a few basic pantry staples that most Kiwis have at home," Foodstuffs said.

