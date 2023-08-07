'This guy must be gay': Obama's brother whacks Barack again

Barack Obama's brother is again going public with his assertion the former president is a homosexual.

Sunday night on Twitter, Malik Obama tweeted: "This guy must be gay," referring to to Barack's public support for keeping pornographic books in libraries.

This guy must be gay pic.twitter.com/DKCkcwJCCQ — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) August 7, 2023

Just weeks ago in mid-July, Malik made a similar comment on the same issue his brother was addressing.

TRENDING: Simple but explosive message on shirt erupts into huge fight

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Barack had tweeted on July 17: "Today, some of the books that shaped my life – and the lives of so many others – are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone."

Today, some of the books that shaped my life—and the lives of so many others—are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives. And librarians are on the front lines, fighting every day to make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and… pic.twitter.com/txhCTfH3Gh — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2023

Barack Obama was alluding to graphically explicit books including "Gender Queer," which is replete with pornographic images.

In actuality, is Barack Obama a homosexual? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (170 Votes) 3% (6 Votes)

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

In response to that comment, Malik Obama indicated in a since-deleted tweet, "This man is definitely gay."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Just last week, The Gateway Pundit reported "an award-winning Barack Obama biographer revealed several 'eyebrow-raising' claims about the former president in an interview, including that Obama FREQUENTLY fantasized about having gay sex to a former girlfriend."

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America's ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came "January 6," a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated "an armed insurrection" (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State's never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump's persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president."

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!