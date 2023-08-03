Why are high-school senior boys trending conservative?

(LIBERTY NATION) – The Democrats have claimed the youth vote since John F. Kennedy brought Camelot to the Swamp. The anti-Vietnam War protests, the civil rights movements, and the assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy seemed to seal the deal. But hold up a minute. In 2023, the Democrats are enjoying the support of only half of the up-and-coming-of-age electorate: High school senior boys are trending GOP.

This startling news comes from a Monitoring the Future (MTF) survey that dispelled the common narrative pushed by the liberal media that all 18-year-olds are rushing to vote for progressives and Democrats nationwide. The study told a different tale: Only 13% of twelfth-grade boys admit to being liberal. For those unfamiliar with this purveyor of data, MTF has been around since the 1970s, and its sole purpose is to study changes in the attitudes and beliefs of kids in the United States.

Of course, the immediate discourse became why these testosterone-laden teens sought to vote MAGA and beyond. A recent National Public Radio (NPR)/PBS News Hour/Marist poll claims that “38% of both young voters and independents approve of Joe Biden’s job in office. Among rural voters, that number stands at just 28%.” Some speculate that the increase in young males admitting they might be conservative is former President Donald Trump’s bombastic locker-room manner. They can relate to Trump’s speaking style and anti-woke behavior and rhetoric. The conservative attack on “woke” policies is also being fingered as a culprit in the political rewiring of teenage boys.

