Hollywood mansion worth millions gets trashed by squatters

'F*** rich people'

WND News Services
Published August 12, 2023
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(THE BLAZE) – A Hollywood Hills mansion worth more than $10 million was trashed by squatters who spray-painted messages and left feces all over the home.

The condition of the home was discovered after neighbors called police on Thursday after they heard screams of distress from a woman inside the mansion.

Police arrived and detained three individuals. They claimed that they had been hired by a realtor to get squatters out of the property and clean it up for sale or lease. When KTLA-TV reached out to the realtor of the property, they said none of the three people were supposed to have been there.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







