Holy homers! Many Major League Baseball teams now pitching faith nights

'Nowadays, I believe a lot of people that are Christian try to hide it'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 22, 2023 at 8:52pm
(Image by Keith Johnston from Pixabay)

(RELIGION UNPLUGGED) -- At 8:15 p.m. on a recent Saturday, Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver swung and missed at an 86-mph slider from San Diego Padres closer Josh Hader.

Garver’s strikeout secured a 4-0 victory for the home team in front of 42,677 fans at Petco Park.

Three minutes later, an electric guitarist and keyboardist from The Rock Church — an evangelical megachurch in San Diego — stirred on the Gallagher Square stage behind center field.

Read the full story ›

