Hospital discusses assisted suicide with suicidal patient

Currently does not allow patients suffering from mental illness to receive medical assistance in dying

Published August 12, 2023 at 4:26pm
Published August 12, 2023 at 4:26pm
(FOX NEWS) – Vancouver General Hospital offered "medical assistance in dying" (MAID) care to a suicidal patient according to a report from The Globe and Mail on Wednesday.

The article shares the story of 37-year-old Kathrin Mentler, who contacted the hospital in June for psychiatric help in treating her chronic depression and suicidal thoughts. When speaking with a clinician, Metler was told that there would be a long wait to see a psychiatrist due to the "broken hospital." As a suggestion, the clinician brought up MAID.

"She said, ‘Have you ever considered MAID?’" Mentler said. "I thought, like a maid that cleans a room?"

Read the full story ›

