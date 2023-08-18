Hospital suggests assisted suicide to woman in mental crisis

A woman suffering a mental health crisis, fearing for her own safety because of suicidal inclinations, has been counseled to consider a government "Medical Assistance in Dying" program, according to a report from the Christian Institute in the United Kingdom.

"That day my goal was to keep myself safe. I was thinking of maybe trying to get myself admitted to hospital because I was in crisis," Kathrin Mentler recalled about her visit to Vancouver General Hospital, in search of psychiatric help, in the report.

"I live with chronic suicidal thoughts but that doesn’t mean I never feel joy in my life," she explained.

But she was told by a "clinician" no beds were available and she should expect a long wait to see someone as an outpatient.

Then she was asked, "Have you considered MAiD," by the clinician, who spoke of her "relief" when another patient struggling with mental issues died.

"That made me feel like my life was worthless or a problem that could be solved if I chose MAiD," Mentler explained in the report.

Said the Christian Institute, "Since legalizing euthanasia in certain circumstances in 2016, Canada has already abolished the requirement for a person to be terminally ill and intends to extend it to those who suffer from mental health problems in 2024."

Mentler went to the hospitals' Access and Assessment Centre in June, “because I didn’t want to get into a situation where I would think about taking an overdose of medication."

The hospital said euthanasia was brought up as part of its procedures.

But Mentler explained, "MAID for mental health is not legal yet, so giving someone the specifics of the process seems wrong. How can this be standard procedure for suicide crisis intervention?"

Deaths from assisted suicide are exploding across Canada, tripling or more between 2017 and 2021.

Mentler, 37, experiences chronic depression and suicidality, and she charges those conditions were aggravated by the trauma of her hospital visit, according to a report in the Globe and Mail.

The report said the issue of assisted suicide has divided doctors and mental health advocates across Canada.

"Publicized cases have fueled criticisms that the life-ending procedure is being offered in lieu of sufficient mental health and social supports. In April, 2022, CTV News reported that a 51-year-old Ontario woman with severe sensitivities to chemicals chose MAID after failing to find affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners. And last August, Global News reported that a Canadian Forces veteran seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury was unexpectedly offered MAID by a Veterans Affairs Canada employee."

The report said Mentler had not considered MAiD to resolve her issues, before the clinician said it was a "comfortable" process.

