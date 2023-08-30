House probes how Joe Biden helped sell 'the Brand' while VP for Obama

The U.S. House of Representatives has begun looking into how Joe Biden sold "the Brand," while he was vice president for Barack Obama.

Already revealed by the investigation House member are pursuing is that the Biden family apparently took in tens of millions of dollars in recent years, likely for providing no product or service other than access to Joe Biden.

Also uncovered was an FBI report of a source who charged that Joe and Hunter Biden each got $5 million bribes.

Now Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chief of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a member, have written to the National Archives and Records Administration seeking full access to Air Force Two records when Joe Biden was VP for Obama.

It cites reporting that revealed Hunter Biden traveled with his father to more than 15 foreign countries on the taxpayer-funded aircraft reserved for the vice president.

There also has been testimony from Hunter Biden's former business associate, Devon Archer, who reported the trips included meetings with Hunter Biden's business associates.

"Then-Vice President Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son to jet set around the world to sell 'The Brand' to enrich the Biden family," Comer charged. "This is yet another example of then-Vice President Biden abusing his public office for his family’s financial gain. There must be accountability for this abuse of taxpayer-funded resources."

This committee, and others, have been investigating Joe Biden since this Congress launched.

"While they have proven that Joe Biden’s family members received millions from foreign entities and that Joe Biden, while he was vice president, met in person with several of his son’s business associates and spoke on speaker phone with them at least 20 times over the span of a decade with his associates, there has been no proof that Biden himself profited from these interactions or his families foreign business dealings," the report explained.

There has been evidence, however, that among Hunter Biden's business deals was a reference to 10% for the "big guy" that was to be held by Hunter Biden for the time being.

Also, there's evidence that Joe and Hunter Biden shared access to some banking services.

There's also evidence, from Archer, that Joe Biden's telephone calls to his son's business associates didn't reference business directly, but did help Hunter Biden sell "The Biden Brand."

The report explained, "The evidence also shows that Biden interacted with Hunter Biden’s business associates and that his family received money from Chinese companies, which contradicts Biden’s past statements."

Donalds, in a statement, cited the House efforts to follow the money, do meticulous interviews and uncover corruption to charge, "“The walls are closing in on the Biden Family due to consistent and diligent efforts by House Republicans."

According to the Washington Examiner, the request for information specifically includes all documents and communications from the office of the president regarding Hunter Biden and Archer, as well as other former business associates Eric Schwerin and Jeffrey Cooper "relate to Air Force Two or Marine Two travel."

They also want manifests from Air Force Two for any time a Biden family member was included, as well as reports of security incidents on the aircraft.

The House soon could be taking up an impeachment inquiry, according to Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who said that could begin as early as next month.



