A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hunter Biden prosecutor, once considered bulldog on fraud, takes heat for Hunter treatment

Offered president's son 'sweetheart deal'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 4, 2023 at 8:36pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. (@bradfordcohen / Twitter)

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. (@bradfordcohen / Twitter)

(FOX NEWS) – In an apparent 180, federal prosecutor Leo Wise, widely regarded as a tenacious bulldog willing to root out corruption even if it means going after powerful political elites, is now facing scrutiny for what critics have described as his soft prosecution of Hunter Biden.

Wise, the lead prosecutor in the federal criminal investigation into President Biden's son over tax and gun charges, was integral to the widely maligned plea deal that fell apart last week.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

During his first court appearance in Delaware on July 26, Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

TRENDING: Trump judge a left-wing activist, gave serious campaign donations to Obama

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hunter Biden prosecutor, once considered bulldog on fraud, takes heat for Hunter treatment
Devon Archer says 1 Democratic claim about Biden business is 'categorically false'
WATCH: Donald Trump speaks at Alabama GOP dinner
2 sets of laws for 2 Americas
U.S. may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×