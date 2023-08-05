Hunter Biden prosecutor, once considered bulldog on fraud, takes heat for Hunter treatment

(FOX NEWS) – In an apparent 180, federal prosecutor Leo Wise, widely regarded as a tenacious bulldog willing to root out corruption even if it means going after powerful political elites, is now facing scrutiny for what critics have described as his soft prosecution of Hunter Biden.

Wise, the lead prosecutor in the federal criminal investigation into President Biden's son over tax and gun charges, was integral to the widely maligned plea deal that fell apart last week.

During his first court appearance in Delaware on July 26, Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax as part of a deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

