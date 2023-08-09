Why an 'inclusive' library canceled my book talk

Oh, it all started out so innocently. My wife noticed that the charming local library in Fredonia, New York, had my first novel, "2006: The Chautauqua Rising," on display.

We spend much of our summers in Chautauqua County, the county in which Fredonia is located. My wife donates to the library.

"I wanted to thank you for putting my book on your shelves," I emailed the librarian. "That book launched my career."

"You are so welcome," she responded. "Would you be willing to do an author talk/book signing at Barker Library in regards to your newest book, 'Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities'?"

I readily agreed. On July 31, the librarian sent me "a copy of the notice that we will be putting in The Library's August newsletter for your approval."

"Join us September 9th at 12:00 p.m. as we welcome Jack Cashill to speak about his newest book 'Untenable: The True Story of White Flight from America's Cities,'" the notice began. I promptly approved.

On Aug. 8, I received an email from the library, the very length of which sounded alarm bells. Fredonia is a small, friendly town. They buffer the bad new there with pleasantries.

"I hope this letter finds you well," the email from library director Graham Tedesco-Blair began. My distrust of guys with hyphenated names was about to be confirmed.

Tedesco-Blair, of course, appreciated my "willingness to engage," but, you know, "after careful consideration and consultation with our stakeholders, we regret to inform you that we must disinvite you from the scheduled library appearance on September 9th."

"Doublethink," wrote George Orwell, "means the power of holding two contradictory beliefs in one's mind simultaneously, and accepting both of them."

Tedesco-Blair's explanation of why I was being canceled is a doublethink classic. "We believe that the diversity of perspectives is crucial in creating a rich and informative dialogue at our library events," he begins.

"Recent developments have led us to re-evaluate the suitability of your views and opinions for our diverse audience," he continues, "as well as the potential impact they might have on the inclusive and welcoming atmosphere we strive to foster within our library community."

Tedesco-Blair champions "diversity" by enforcing homogeneity and "inclusivity" by excluding genuinely diverse opinions. Is he aware how mad this sounds?

As best I can interpret Tedesco-Blair's jabberwocky, diverse "perspectives" may be suitable for a general audience but not somehow for a "diverse audience."

By "recent developments" – I'm guessing here – he means an ideological Karen or two called in to complain that the library was hosting someone with whom they were likely to disagree.

Since my book makes no reference at all to things gay or trans or Muslim, and speaks only positively of women and immigrants, the only "diverse" people that I might offend are African Americans.

Except I don't. In fact, several black people attended my presentation for C-SPAN's Book-TV (to air Sunday, Aug. 13, check listings), and none took the slightest offense.

I cannot imagine that in a town with a black population of less than 2%, there would be angry mobs besieging the library doors even if I had written a book extolling Democrat heroes like Andrew Jackson or Woodrow Wilson.

"Given the nature of our audience and the current discourse surrounding certain aspects of your work," Tedesco-Blair blathered on, "we believe it is in the best interest of the library and its patrons to make this difficult decision."

"The nature of our audience"? Trump carried Chautauqua County by 20 points. The people with a right to be concerned are area conservatives.

A public servant whose salary they pay has just subjected them to flagrant "viewpoint discrimination," which is prohibited under the First Amendment.

"A serious-and-well-known author offers to give a talk on his new outstanding book and the library turns him down because of the inclusive and welcoming atmosphere the library strives to foster?" a Fredonia friend emailed me.

"It is an important book that warrants widespread attention," he continued. "This sort of response is just plain obnoxious."

On the irony front, the first book listed among the new releases for children is titled, "Your Freedom, Your Power: A Kid's Guide to the First Amendment."

Maybe the next DEI training session should start with that.

Jack Cashill's apparently dangerous new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities," is available in all formats.

