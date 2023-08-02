Inside the FBI manhunt for the 6-second 'insurrectionist'

The headline in the otherwise useless Kansas City Star caught my eye, "Kansas City man spent 6 seconds in Capitol on Jan. 6. Now he's charged with 4 crimes."

As veteran Star reporter Judy Thomas gleefully informs the paper's dwindling reader base, "The arrests have come as the massive Capitol riot investigation has picked up the pace, more than 2½ years after the Jan. 6 breach. The arrest tally now stands around 1,100, on charges ranging from demonstrating in a Capitol building to seditious conspiracy."

Why, one wonders, has the FBI "picked up the pace"? This is the same FBI that sat on Hunter Biden's laptop for nearly a year, doing little but hiding it.

All of Thomas' breast-beating is undone by two words, "six seconds." The headline begs the question, "What horrible thing must this 'Kansas City man' have done in those six seconds to deserve being arrested two-and-a-half years after the fact?"

When sane readers discover that Angelo Pacheco did exactly nothing in those six seconds, they have to question just how far out of control the FBI investigation has gone. This is no manhunt. This is a witch hunt.

When last seen in the Kansas City media – Oct. 30, 2018 – the jockey-sized Pacheco was one of several college students explaining to a reporter for the local NPR station, KCPT, why he was "voting for the first time." At the time, Pacheco was attending University of Missouri-Kansas City in its business/entrepreneurship program.

Likely selected for his Hispanic name, Pacheco, then 18, told the reporter, "I think it's vital to the president's agenda to be able to keep the majority after the midterms. I think that's why we're seeing a surge of young voters. I think the election in 2016 really woke a lot of people up."

As history records, President Trump did not keep the House after the 2018 election. Two years of grotesque misreporting on his alleged ties with Russia undid his undeniable success with both the economy and foreign affairs. Engaged as he was, Pacheco had to know this.

Even if Pacheco thought the voting in the 2020 election was on the up-and-up – please! – he had to know too how the FBI colluded with the intel community to rig the election agains Trump. He had every right to be upset.

An FBI special agent with the FBI domestic terrorism squad tells what steps she (an assumption) took that led to the arrest of this idealist turned "terrorist."

The agent was helped greatly by a citizen-narc, unknown to Pacheco, who allegedly reviewed his Facebook and Instagram pages, and likely his profile on KCPT, to tag Pacheco as a junior insurrectionist.

"Based on that information," the agent reviewed the photo on Pacheco's driver's license and identified him as being on the Capitol grounds Jan. 6, "wearing a distinctive American flag trapper hat on top of a white baseball cap."

"I also reviewed Capitol Building CCV footage from January 6, 2021, and observed PACHECO standing in the doorway on the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol at approximately 2:37 p.m.," the agent writes.

If that weren't frightening enough, here comes the kicker. "PACHECO then turned around, retreated a few steps, grabbed someone, and pointed to something inside of the Capitol." From the looks of things, Pacheco cannot weight more than 120 pounds.

Here is the part where the agent's story descends into absurdity: "Approximately six seconds later, PACHECO turned around and exited the Capitol through the same door."

Six seconds of nothingness. That's it. Reading this, I feel embarrassed for the agent and disgusted anew by the actions of the Bureau that employs her, the Department of Justice that oversees the Bureau, and the capo di tutti capi who runs this criminal enterprise.

The agent and a colleague interviewed Pacheco at his residence on Sept. 29, 2022, and confirmed that, yes, he was the six-second insurrectionist in question.

The pair came back on May 17, 2023, to read Pacheco and his attorney the riot act, literally.

Six seconds was enough to nail Pacheco for his effort to "knowingly enter" a restricted building, to "disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business," to "engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct," and to "parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol Buildings."

Four counts. All misdemeanors. And likely hundreds of thousands of dollars spent to ruin this one ambitious young man's life. Meanwhile, back in Washington, Hunter Biden …

Jack Cashill's new book, "Untenable: The True Story of White Ethnic Flight from America's Cities," is now available in all formats.

