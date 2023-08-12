Inspector general asked to investigate COVID funds given to abortion business

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Sam Dorman

Live Action News

Dozens of members of Congress are calling on the Biden administration to investigate whether Planned Parenthood misrepresented itself in applying for funds intended for health care providers who tested individuals for COVID-19.

A letter to the inspector general on Monday noted that the abortion business received $20 million in funding through the Provider Relief Fund (PRF), which was intended as financial assistance for medical providers who had to limit in-person visits during the pandemic.

The Daily Signal initially reported on the letter, which came after Planned Parenthood had already received scrutiny over its use of Paycheck Protection Program funds. The administration said in October that the abortion giant didn’t mishandle funds.

“While most healthcare providers were financially strained by the pandemic, Planned Parenthood’s financial records show that the organization was not significantly impacted,” read the letter, which was signed by Sens. James Lankford (R-Okla.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and 35 other members of the House and Senate.

“In its 2020-2021 Annual Report, Planned Parenthood boasted $1.7 billion in revenue and possessed more than $2.5 billion in net assets. Even during the height of the pandemic, Planned Parenthood was able to maintain positive cash flow when many small businesses and actual healthcare providers were forced to close their doors to patients.”

The Centers for Disease Control’s website shows 33 entities with Planned Parenthood’s name receiving PRF money. In total, they received $20,064,706 with some of the top recipients being Planned Parenthood of Northern New England ($3,078,408), Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts ($2,103,275), and Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood ($2,718,797).

The letter also highlighted how the CARES Act prohibited funding for abortion.

“Planned Parenthood’s financial statements speak for themselves,” the letter adds. “This organization did not possess a financial need for funds distributed through the PRF, nor should taxpayer dollars be given toward the provision of abortions.”

“We request that you review the applications submitted by Planned Parenthood to determine whether the organization provided false or misleading information to obtain access to PRF funds. If it is discovered that Planned Parenthood intentionally falsified information on its applications, we ask that you submit a criminal or civil referral to the U.S. Department of Justice.”

