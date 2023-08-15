A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'An inspiration': Longtime TV host quits network to 'exercise my First Amendment rights more freely'

Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal By Johnathan Jones, The Western Journal
Published August 15, 2023 at 6:29pm
Sage Steele is moving on from ESPN following a 16-year stint with the network after the two parties settled a lawsuit, she announced on social media Tuesday.

Steele made comments in 2021 that roiled network executives. According to the now-former ESPN mainstay, she is moving on and seeking an opportunity that will let her express herself.

“Life update. Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” Steele tweeted.

She concluded, “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

Steele has not offered any indication regarding what she intends to do next but she was celebrated for separating from the far-left network.

Steele appeared on former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler’s podcast in 2021 where she criticized ESPN’s COVID vaccine mandate and also praised Candace Owens.

She told “Uncut With Jay Cutler,” ESPN’s decision to mandate the vaccine was both “sick” and “scary,” CNN reported.

The conservative also commented on former President Barack Obama’s decision to identify as black in spite of the fact he is biracial.

“I’m like, ‘Well, congratulations to the president.’ That’s his thing. I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found, but his White mom and grandma raised him, but hey, you do you. I’m going to do me,” Steele told Cutler.

Steele was briefly pulled from ESPN’s lineup and later sued.

ESPN said at the time of the matter, “At ESPN, we embrace different points of view -- dialogue and discussion make this place great. That said, we expect that those points of view be expressed respectfully, in a manner consistent with our values, and in line with our internal policies."

The network concluded, “We are having direct conversations with Sage and those conversations will remain private.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

