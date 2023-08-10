A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Instructor at driving school plows through front of business's building

'Thankfully there was only one minor injury'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – An instructor at a driving school in Colorado made an unforgettable entrance into the building on Tuesday.

While attempting to park a Hyundai Tucson in a spot in front of the Community Driving School on Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, the driver accidentally drove straight into the building.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Lakewood police shared a photo of the crash, which showed most of the car stuck inside the driving school’s front windows under a sign that said “Learn to Drive.”

TRENDING: 'Our government repeatedly lies to us': 2 GOP presidential contenders go to war over 9/11

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Instructor at driving school plows through front of business's building
AI can now HEAR your password being typed with almost 100% accuracy
He visited all 195 countries without flying. It nearly broke him
Man plants 6,000 trees to honor late wife, 15 years later photos reveal motive
Universities are spending like crazy to grow their bureaucracies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×