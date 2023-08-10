Instructor at driving school plows through front of business's building

(NEW YORK POST) – An instructor at a driving school in Colorado made an unforgettable entrance into the building on Tuesday.
While attempting to park a Hyundai Tucson in a spot in front of the Community Driving School on Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, the driver accidentally drove straight into the building.
Lakewood police shared a photo of the crash, which showed most of the car stuck inside the driving school’s front windows under a sign that said “Learn to Drive.”
