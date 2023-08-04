International experts warn U.S. trans campaign based on ideology, not evidence

A letter from a group of international experts is warning that America's obsession with the transgender agenda, pushed by Joe Biden ever since before he even moved into the White House, is based on ideology, not evidence.

The Christian Institute reports that a letter from a number of psychiatrists, pediatricians and medical practitioners, "including the University of Plymouth’s Professor Richard Byng and London-based clinical psychologist Dr Anna Hutchinson," was submitted to the Wall Street Journal to debunk a claim from the Endocrine Society that medical treatments, chemicals and surgical mutilations, "improved the well-being of gender-confused people."

"These claims are not support by the best available evidence," they wrote.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: WATCH: Tucker Carlson's Episode 12: Interview with Devon Archer

"Every systematic review of evidence to date, including one published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, has found the evidence for mental-health benefits of hormonal interventions for minors to be of low or very low certainty. By contrast, the risks are significant and include sterility, lifelong dependence on medication and the anguish of regret," the letter said.

The 21 clinicians from nine nations explained "gender-affirming" care in the U.S. was "exaggerating the benefits and minimizing the risks" of the drugs and surgeries.

"For this reason," the letter said, "more and more European countries and international professional organizations" are making it a priority to offer therapy to such patients, instead of "hormones and surgeries."

In fact, the experts charged that in America, the dispute has been politicized, and that's unfortunate.

Does the transgender ideology lack evidence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"The way to combat it is for medical societies to align their recommendations with the best available evidence," they suggested.

Biden has made it a top priority of his administration, the other being abortion, to promote the LGBT lifestyle choices, specifically the transgender ideology, in every way he can.

Meanwhile, in England, the National Health Service said it will not "routinely commission" puberty-blocking drugs for gender-confused children and young people.

In fact, studies show that if left alone, the vast majority of those youngsters with gender confusion eventually resolve themselves to be happy in their birth gender.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!