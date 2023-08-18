IRS looking for fake missionary who stole over $30 million from donors

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Internal Revenue Service is searching for a man accused of wire fraud and laundering millions of dollars in donations from various organizations that thought they were giving funds to a Christian ministry in China.

Jason Gerald Shenk of Georgia, 45, who has been named a fugitive by the IRS, is accused of misdirecting more than $30 million worth of donations to various shell corporations, including the North Carolina-registered Shenkland LLC.

From April 2010 to July 2019, Shenk reportedly retrieved donations from various faith-based charities and donors, most of whom were Amish and Mennonite communities based in North Carolina and Ohio

