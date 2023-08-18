A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

IRS looking for fake missionary who stole over $30 million from donors

Promised he would produce, distribute Christian literature and Bibles in areas throughout China

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:38pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Internal Revenue Service is searching for a man accused of wire fraud and laundering millions of dollars in donations from various organizations that thought they were giving funds to a Christian ministry in China.

Jason Gerald Shenk of Georgia, 45, who has been named a fugitive by the IRS, is accused of misdirecting more than $30 million worth of donations to various shell corporations, including the North Carolina-registered Shenkland LLC.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

From April 2010 to July 2019, Shenk reportedly retrieved donations from various faith-based charities and donors, most of whom were Amish and Mennonite communities based in North Carolina and Ohio

TRENDING: Trump's vice president or U.S. Senate? MTG deciding between the two

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







On central inflation issue, 'Joe Biden's policy is insolvency,' Mike Pence warns
Joe Rogan's warning about what 'creepy' teachers are doing to kids in schools
Teacher handed kids 'Getting to Know You' form offering to hide preferred pronouns from parents
Blue-state college requires diversity statement from applicants for 'Conservative Thought' position
Ivy league university offers seminar on 'Fatness, Queerness and Family'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×