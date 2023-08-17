A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel may uproot ancient Christian mosaic, send it to Museum of the Bible in U.S.

'It loses something, it loses a sense of the space and the environment in which it was first excavated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 16, 2023 at 8:58pm
A plaque of Nazareth features the text of Luke 8:1 at the Museum of the Bible (Photo by Alicia Powe)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- An ancient Christian mosaic bearing an early reference to Jesus as God is at the center of a controversy that has riled archaeologists: Should the centuries-old decorated floor, which is near what’s believed to be the site of the prophesied Armageddon, be uprooted and loaned to a US museum that has been criticized for past acquisition practices?

Israeli officials are considering just that. The proposed loan to the Museum of the Bible in Washington also underscores the deepening ties between Israel and evangelical Christians in the US, whom Israel has come to count on for political support, tourism dollars and other benefits.

The Megiddo Mosaic is from what is believed to be the world’s earliest Christian prayer hall, located in a Roman-era village in northern Israel. It was discovered by Israeli archaeologists in 2005 during a salvage excavation conducted as part of the planned expansion of an Israeli prison.

WND News Services
